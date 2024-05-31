cdn mobile

Dallas crushes Minnesota to make NBA Finals

CDN Digital May 31,2024 - 10:58 AM

Dallas Minnesota

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | David Berding/Getty Images/AFP

The Dallas Mavericks advance to the NBA Finals after crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday (Friday morning, May 31, Philippine time).

Dallas wrapped up the series, 4-1, to move on and face the Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Boston swept the Indiana Pacers, 4-0, to advance to the Finals.

Dallas Minnesota

The Dallas Mavericks celebrate with the Oscar Robertson Trophy after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

READ: NBA: Boston sweeps Indiana to make Finals

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving once again led Dallas by scoring 36 points each in a game where the Mavericks started strong and never looked back.

Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns both had 28 for Minnesota in Game 5 against Dallas but they were the only double-digit scorers for the Timberwolves.

The Mavs, who had the fifth seed in the West, have a full week to rest before the NBA Finals begin in Boston on June 6 for the franchise’s first appearance since winning the championship in 2011.

The Celtics will have had 10 days between games after sweeping Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals.

TAGS: basketball, NBA
