Dallas crushes Minnesota to make NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks advance to the NBA Finals after crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday (Friday morning, May 31, Philippine time).

Dallas wrapped up the series, 4-1, to move on and face the Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Boston swept the Indiana Pacers, 4-0, to advance to the Finals.

READ: NBA: Boston sweeps Indiana to make Finals

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving once again led Dallas by scoring 36 points each in a game where the Mavericks started strong and never looked back.

Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns both had 28 for Minnesota in Game 5 against Dallas but they were the only double-digit scorers for the Timberwolves.

The Mavs, who had the fifth seed in the West, have a full week to rest before the NBA Finals begin in Boston on June 6 for the franchise’s first appearance since winning the championship in 2011.

The Celtics will have had 10 days between games after sweeping Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP