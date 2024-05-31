Ahong Chan resigns too from PDP-Laban

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan has also resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas ng Bayan or PDP-Laban on Friday, May 31.

Ahong’s resignation came just two days after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia left the political party and a day after Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes did the same.

In his letter to PDP-Laban President Rep. Jose Alvarez, Chan explained that he made the “difficult” decision to maintain unity with the tri-cities (Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu) and Cebu Province.

Chan emphasized that despite Lapu-Lapu City being urbanized, it remains interdependent and interconnected with Garcia’s One Cebu Island.

“Thus, I firmly believe that we must work harmoniously and strengthen our relationship with the neighboring local government units,” part of the mayor’s letter reads.

Garcia resigned on Tuesday, May 28, citing political differences with members, especially suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

READ: Gwen resigns from PDP-Laban

Jonas Cortes also resigns from PDP-Laban

In her resignation letter, Garcia stated that Rama’s complaint against her, filed with the Office of the President, prompted her decision. Rama is the PDP-Laban Vice President for the Visayas.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also resigned from PDP-Laban on Wednesday, May 29, to maintain unity with Garcia and One Cebu.

PDP-Laban is the country’s former ruling party led by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Chan thanked the PDP-Laban for the opportunities and support that it provided since his membership in 2019. Chan was also the party chairman of Lapu-Lapu City PDP.

“I am very deeply grateful for the previĺege to be a part to this esteemed political party working tirelessly with dedicated individuals to advance our shared values and principles…Please be assured that we are still one in public service and I will continue to work towards the betterment of our community and the country,” he said. /clorenciana

