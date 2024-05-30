Piala arrives in Japan for June 1 OPBF fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing prospect Rodex “Tank” Piala arrived in Japan to challenge hometown favorite Kenji Fujita on Saturday, June 1, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Piala arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan, on Thursday, May 30.

He was accompanied by his trainer Eldo Cortes, strength and conditioning coach Roger Justine Potot, and ARQ Sports official Chelito Caro.

The 29-year-old Piala will face Fujita for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title on the undercard of a Teiken Promotions-backed boxing event.

This will be Piala’s first time fighting in Japan, making him the second ARQ Boxing Stable fighter to be featured there.

Last December 26, ARQ’s John Paul Gabunilas battled Kanamu Sakama on the undercard of the Marlon Tapales-Naoya Inoue unification showdown. Gabunilas lost the bout in a controversial fifth-round technical knockout.

Now, it is Piala’s turn to prove his worth by taking on Fujita in a 12-round duel for the OPBF title.

Piala has a record of 10 wins with no defeats and one knockout, while Fujita, 30, has a 6-0 record with three knockouts.

Five of Fujita’s six pro victories have been against Filipino boxers: Jestine Tesoro, Ronnie Campos, Daniel Nicolas, Jeo Santisima, and Joseph Ambo.

The main event of the boxing event features Kosuke Saka against Yamato Hata for the OPBF super featherweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Rodex Piala ready to face ‘Japanese Pinoy slayer’

ARQ Boxing Stable’s Gura and Piala to debut in Japan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP