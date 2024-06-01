Pagasa: 1-2 tropical cyclones expected this June

MANILA, Philippines – One to two tropical cyclones are expected to hit the country this June while Tropical Storm Maliksi continues to swirl west of Luzon and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday morning.

In its 4:00 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the projected number of storms this month is based on its non-landfall and landfall tracks.

Storm track

Pagasa weather specialist Daniel Villamil reported that the eye of Tropical Storm Maliksi was spoted at 3:00 a.m. some 1,065 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph while moving north at 10 kph.

Villamil added that Maliksi will not directly affect the country and is less likely to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

Saturday forecast

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected nationwide on Saturday due to the easterlies or wind from the Pacific Ocean.

Warm weather may also be expected in many parts of the country, Pagasa added.

Flash floods and landslides are possible, the state weather bureau warned.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are forecast nationwide.

