PRC: 3,155 pass May 2024 licensure test for public accountants

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 3,155 passed last month’s Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants.

A total of 10,421 took the tests on May 26 to 28.

Nicole Gonzales, of University of the Cordilleras, and Hazel Sera, of Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa, topped the exams with a score of 90.83 percent.

Taking the second and third ranks were Joseph Mag-Aso Jr. of Binalbagan Catholic College (90.50 percent), and Shawn Chan, of De La Salle University-Manila (90.33 percent).

The PRC noted that no school qualified for the top-performing educational institutions in the Certified Public Accountants exam with 50 or more examinees and at least 80 percent passing rate.

The PRC said the date and venue for the oath-taking of the new certified public accountants will be announced later.

