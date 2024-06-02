CCSC’s free summer grassroots sports training program returns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) summer grassroots sports training program gets underway on Monday, June 3, after a four-year hiatus.

This comprehensive grassroots training program praised by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will take place in various clusters throughout Cebu City.

CCSC executive director Gayle Grace Dico said they were bound to revive the program due to numerous reasons.

“Parents clamored for it after seeing a positive result from previous years. Also, our youth is so enthusiastic to indulge in a sport for summer,” said Dico.

“It’s an avenue for us to train, hone more good athletes and increase the grassroots training pool. It aids us and DepEd for these product of the summer grassroots to enroll in the School for Sports Program and continue their training,” Dico added.

Summer Grassroots Program

CCSC tapped its project base personnel who are athletic coaches and athletes, including those dedicated coaches they hired from various schools to oversee the program.

“Considering that a lot had been longing for the summer program after four years of absence and with the partnership with the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation (SKF) I expect we can accommodate as many as 7,000 children,” Dico said.

The program is open for those ages six to 18 years old.

Sports Classes

Meanwhile, a total of 15 sports classes including basketball, arnis, taekwondo, gymnastics, athletics, scrabble, chess, karatedo, wushu, dancesport, boxing, badminton, sepak takraw, touch rugby, and volleyball will be offered for free in 10 clusters.

These clusters are situated in various barangays throughout the city, while the other venues include the Cebu City Sports Insitute in Barangay Sawang Calero and the Barangay Carreta gymnasium for specialized sports.

The CCSC summer grassroots sports training program will run until June 27, while the culminating activity is on June 28.

