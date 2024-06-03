Metro Cebu weather: Generally fair in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public might need the support of fans and cooling devices for this week.

On Monday, June 3, the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said that Metro Cebu will have a generally fair weather for the next five days.

READ MORE:

Pagasa: Hot, humid Monday with possible rain showers

Cebu weather: Fair and pleasant days ahead

Rainy season may start by 1st week of June, declares Pagasa

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., Pagasa-Mactan chief, added that no low-pressure area had been expected to fall inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Metro Cebu weather in next 5 days

“Ang Cebu, for the next five days, partly cloudy to cloudy. Taas ang tyansa nga dunay localized thunderstorms nga makahatag ning kalit-kalit nga mga pag-ulan pero dili pod magdugay kay wala man ta ga expect og naay nga major or dako nga bad weather system nga makaapekto sa Cebu,” Quiblat said.

(Cebu, in the next five days, will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There are higher chances that there will be localized thunderstorms that will create sudden rains but these rains would only happen for a short time because we are not expecting any major or big bad weather systems that will affect Cebu.)

Moreover, the temperature in Cebu will range between 27 and 34 degrees celsius with 40 to 41 degrees celsius heat index being expected to occur.

“Ang hangin nato, hinay man hangtud sa kasarangan. Isolated kaayo nga chance nga maka-issue ta og gale warning,” Quiblat added.

(Our wind, it is forecast to be weak to moderate. It will be a very isolated chance that we will issue a gale warning.)

Rainy season, warm air

Furthermore, Quiblat said that although Pagasa already announced the start of rainy season, the public could still experience warm air due to the rise of relative humidity (60 percent) which could be attributed to the air temperature that could reach 34 degrees celsius.

“Naa puy mga clouds nga nadevelop… Ang kaning hinungaw sa atong surface, og naa man guy clouds madevelop, mababagan dili kalahos. Ang dispersion niya pataas, so ibalik niya mao nang musamot tag kainit mao nay gitawag og Greenhouse Effect,” Quiblat said.

(We have clouds that will develop…but this occurence in our surface, if there will be clouds that will develop, this will be blocked and will not likely reach us. Its dispersion will be going upwards, so this will be returned back, that is the reason that our heat will worsen and that is what we call the Greenhouse Effect.)

“Kining atoang dag-om unya init magcombine, nisamot kaalimoot atoang pamati sa atong lawas kay nitaas ang relative humidity, ang reradiation dili na kalahos sa atmosphere, nibalik nuon sa atoang surface mao nang ni contribute siya sa init,” he added.

(Our clouds and heat will combine, the heat discomfort that we feel in our body will worsen because the relative humidity increased, the reradiation cannot reach the atmosphere, it returns to our surface and that is what contributes to the heat.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP