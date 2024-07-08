Cebu Daily Newscast: Woman jailed for bathing naked in fountain near Dalaguete church

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, July 8, 2024.

A woman was arrested for bathing naked in a fountain situated right outside the parish church of Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Monday, July 8.

Police in Dalaguete confirmed the arrest of a woman and her German partner for causing public alarm, scandal, and disobedience to authorities on Monday dawn.

If things go accordingly, civil works for the trunk line of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) may be completed next month.

The World Bank, in a recently disclosed report, stated that Package 1 of the P29-billion project has already achieved a progress of 64 percent, and may be “substantially completed” by August this year.

A P10 million reward awaits anyone who will step forward and provide credible information that would lead to the arrest of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

In a press conference on Monday, Abalos also announced a P1 million reward each for the arrest of Quiboloy’s subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes and Jackiely Roy.

The condition of the newly-renovated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has sparked concerns less than a week before the official start of Palarong Pambansa 2024, following reports of ‘visible signs’ of damage.

Netizens have also expressed their frustrations on social upon learning of the damages found on the oval.

