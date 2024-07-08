Pick-up truck with 17 passengers washed away by river overflow

An Isuzu D-Max carrying 17 passengers, including the driver, was washed away by water that overflowed from a river in Barangay Cantumog, Carmen town at around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Of the 17 passengers, 10 were able to escape from the sudden rapid flow of water, while the remaining seven individuals were swept away. According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the individuals came from a resort and were about to go home. However, due to heavy rain, the river suddenly overflowed onto the barangay road where the vehicle was passing.

Among the individuals who were swept away by the rapid flow of water were a 12-year-old female, a 26-year-old female believed to be pregnant, a 14-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, the husband of the pregnant woman, and an 11-year-old female, who was already retrieved. The rescuers are still in the area conducting a rescue operation.

