Father, daughter from Lapu-Lapu touch hearts of netizens

CONSOLACION, Cebu — Lorifel ‘Lori’ Amancio, 17, searched the crowd as she was about to climb up the stage of the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium last May 16 to make sure that she had a family member with her as she received various awards from her school.

Lori, who finished Grade 11 with honors, was also awarded Best in Musical Arts, Best in English, Best in Writing, Best in Literary Arts, Best in Visual Arts, and Dakilang Manunulat, a great feat to end the school year.

And her Papa Eduardo did not fail her.

Eduardo, who works as a security guard at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium, took a quick break from his post as Lori’s name was called. He run to join Lori on stage. He wore a big smile and even raised his right hand to the crowd in utter joy.

His presence on stage made the crowd cheer.

Their photo, which the Asian Learning Center Inc. – Accounting, Business and Management (ALC- ABM) Supreme Student Government shared on social media, warmed the hearts of netizens, who were touched by Eduardo’s gesture.

Meet Lori and Papa Eduardo

According to Lori, her Papa Eduardo has been working as a security guard for 24 years now and he loves what he does.

While he works to provide for his family, Eduardo was also a very loving husband to his wife, Lorefil Presbitero-Amancio, and a devoted father to his five children, the youngest of which was Lori, who was named after her mother.

The Amancio family came from Manila. After her parents lost their jobs over a year ago, her parents decided to moved to Cebu in search of new opportunities here.

“Wala nay trabaho sila mama og papa didto sa Manila,” she said.

However, two of her older siblings opted to remain in Manila.

Lori said she, together with her parents, and two other siblings, arrived in Cebu on July 21, 2022.

They currently reside in Sitio Kagudoy, Brgy. Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

Shortly after they arrived here, her father was lucky to have found employment as a security guard assigned at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium.

Love through actions

Lori said that her father was a man of few words. He would always opt to express his emotions through his actions.

Proof of this was their viral photo that capture how happy and proud Eduardo was of her academic achievements.

“Akong papa kay mura gani di sya ka express through words na ni support sya nako. Through actions jud na (siya).”

Although Father’s Day is still a month away, let the story of Lori and Papa Eduardo serve as a reminder of how great a father’s love is for his children.

Like Eduardo, most fathers may not be able to express themselves, but they are able to find more subtle ways to show how much they care for their children.

Kudos, Papa Eduardo!