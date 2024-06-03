Cebu Daily Newscast: Monday accidents: 4 injured in separate road crashes in Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 3, 2024.

At least four people got injured in two separate accidents during the Monday morning rush hour here on June 3.

The first happened along the northbound lane of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) involving a motorcycle and a bike past 5 a.m.

A few minutes later, another accident occurred in Cebu City and this time, in front of a university in J. Alcantara Street.

A 40-year-old man was found dead in Purok Paglaum, Barangay Ibabao in Cordova town, on Monday morning, June 3, 2024, at around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as George Manatad Serafin, a resident of Lower Sun-ok, Brgy. Ibabao of the town.

Alice Guo has been ordered suspended as mayor of Tarlacâ€™s Bamban town by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In an order dated May 31, signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, Guo was placed under preventive suspension without pay for a period not exceeding six months.

The distribution of cash aid for the senior citizens in Cebu City for the second quarter of 2024 is set on June 14 and 15, the acting mayor confirmed.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced this in a press conference on Monday, June 3.

ALSO READ:

EXPLAINER: Why ‘innocent’ drivers get arrested in road accidents

LOOK: 2 Cebu City road accidents involving multiple vehicles injure 5 people

Accident in Guadalupe, Cebu City kills two, injures two others

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP