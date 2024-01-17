Accident in Guadalupe, Cebu City kills two, injures two others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two died and two more individuals got injured in a road accident that involved multiple vehicles near a private subdivision on Brgy. Guadalupe here on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Authorities confirmed that a van rammed into four motorcycles and a pedestrian along the road leading to Monterrazas in Upper Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The road mishap claimed the lives of a delivery driver and a female pedestrian, whose identities are still being verified by investigators as of this moment.

Based on initial reports, the van was on its way downhill when it lost control of its brakes. As a result, it crashed into vehicles before colliding onto a wall.

The driver of the van, Felizardo Base, said its brakes and steering system malfunctioned and failed to stop the vehicle from ramming into the motorcycles along its path.

Base also asked for forgiveness from the victims and their families, adding that it was not intentional.

“Pasensya talaga sir. Hindi ko sinasadya talaga. Aksidente nangyari… Hindi talaga sinasadya sana patawarin nila ako,” he said.

Base is currently under the custody of the Guadalupe Police Station, pending formal complaints to be filed against him.

