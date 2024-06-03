More eruptions expected in Kanlaon as Alert Level 2 raised

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents in areas near Mount Kanlaon are advised to keep vigilance as further eruptions may be expected following a phreatic eruption on Monday, June 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) at 8 p.m. on Monday upgraded its volcano alert over Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2.

In their bulletin, state seismologists said they expect further explosive eruptions, including hazardous ones like magmatic eruption.

Phivolcs recorded a phreatic or steam-driven eruption on the summit of Kanlaon at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, which lasted for six minutes, and produced a five-kilometer plume into the night sky.

Additionally, the bureau also received reports of ashfall and sulfurous odors in areas located on the western slopes of the volcano.

With Alert Level 2 on effect, the public is told to avoid the four kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone around Kanlaon.

In case of ash fall due to the downwind of Kanlaon’s crater, people are told to cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth or dust mask.

Also, Phivolcs advised civil aviation authorities to instruct pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit. Ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft, they added.

History of activities

Prior to its eruption, Phivolcs noted a ‘relatively strong’ volcano-tectonic earthquake on Monday afternoon.

They also revealed that the volcano, one of the tallest in the Philippines, has been exhibiting abnormal earthquake and degassing activities for the past month.

Degassing is the term used to describe the phenomenon when volcanoes give off volcanic gasses.

Kanlaon is one of the country’s active volcanoes, and is situated on the boundaries of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental provinces.

