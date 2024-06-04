Fuel prices as of June 4: Gas down by 90 cents, diesel up by 60

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A week after raising the prices of fuel products, local oil companies have announced a mixed adjustment of prices that will take effect on Tuesday.

While gasoline will decrease by 90 centavos, the price of diesel will rise by 60 centavos per liter. Kerosene, on the other hand, will increase by 80 centavos.

Rino Abad, director of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, stated on Monday’s episode of “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” that the country’s pump prices went up because of a “disappointing report.”

Abad explained that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the previous output cut of 3.66 million barrels per day from June this year to the end of 2025.

He added that there will not be a significant increase or decrease in the coming weeks as prices are stable.

In the previous week, a 40-centavo increase per liter was implemented for both diesel and gasoline. Meanwhile, kerosene went up by 30 centavos.

The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of June 4:

Shell Jones Avenue

Fuel Save Gasoline- 62.20

V-Power Gasoline – 67.10

Fuel Save Diesel – 59.05

V-Power Diesel – 68.80

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P67.15

XTRA Advance – P60.25

XCS – P61.25

Gaas – P74.22

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P59.15

XTRA Advance – P63.25

XCS – P64.15

Gaas – P74.12

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.40

V-Power Gasoline – P69.30

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.64

V-Power Diesel – P68.75

V-Power Racing – P73.15

Caltex Gas Station (Magellanes Street, corner Climaco Street, Cebu City)

Diesel – P59.84

Silver – P62.75

Platinum -P63.60

