SHAABAA 27: 8 teams to engage in hardcourt battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Four exciting hardcourt matches will take center stage in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at the Magis Eagles Arena of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

ZeroNine-Batch 2009 looks to bounce back from their 42-point loss against Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011 last Sunday by taking on Radius One-Batch 2007 at 6:00 p.m. in Division B.

On the other court, SHAABAA’s lone defending champion, the Nest Workspaces Batch 2013, eyes back-to-back wins as they square off with Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 in Division C.

Also seeing action tomorrow is Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 against GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Batch 2014 was on the receiving end of Batch 2013’s brunt in last Sunday’s opening, and they are gunning to log their first win after a losing start in Division C.

On the other court, Batch 2011 also guns for their second straight win as they lock horns with ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010.

Both Batch 2011 and Batch 2010 won their first matches last Sunday. Batch 2010 escaped with a 53-50 victory against Subtero-Batch 2006.

