Love for his siblings is abandoned teen’s driving force

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Daven’s deep love for his siblings drives and motivates him to work and study tirelessly.

Daven (not his real name) and his two siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother. Despite this hardship, Daven has already graduated from junior high school through the Alternative Learning System.

On Friday, May 31, Daven completed Grade 10, the same day his younger sister graduated from kindergarten.

Daven had to stop regular classes in Grade 8 to care for his siblings. He went viral in May 2023 after asking the officials of Barangay Tabok for help. Their mother had allegedly abandoned them in March 2023, and their father has been imprisoned since 2021 for illegal drug charges.

Daven admitted that balancing work and study was incredibly challenging, but he kept thinking about his future and his siblings’ well-being.

Now 18 years old, Daven works at Barangay Tabok, having requested a transfer to be closer to home. Previously, he worked as an office aide at the Youth Development Office at Mandaue City Hall after the city government hired him upon learning about his situation.

Daven is currently working towards obtaining a scholarship for senior high school. He plans to attend college while continuing his work at the barangay, with aspirations to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“Para makatabang sad ko sa mga tawo dinhi sa Mandaue, especially sa mga tawo nga parehas nako og sitaution, trauma ug abandoned, basin usa ko sa makatabang sa Mandaue puhon if matagaan og chance. I want to be a psychologist or a psychometrician to help the youth, the abandoned people, especially kato abused pod,” said Daven.

Due to his demanding schedule, Daven could only visit his two-year-old baby brother and six-year-old sister at the Hope of Mandaue Enhanced (HOME) Children’s Center in Barangay Basak, Mandaue occasionally. However, he promised to visit them regularly during his vacation break.

Daven’s dream is to graduate, secure a stable job, and eventually take back his younger siblings to care for them again.

“All of us want that nga magkuyog tas atoang pamilya, especially by the time nga you need comfort sila man inyong madaganan. Usa ra man akoang mapromise, matiguwang man ko at least I did my job, as eldest brother that help tuem nga makaeskwela sila puhon through my budget na gyud,” he said.

Daven expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported and helped him and his siblings through their journey.

