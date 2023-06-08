17-year-old boy allegedly abandoned by mom now working at Mandaue City Hall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 17-year-old boy, who, together with his two siblings, were allegedly abandoned by their mother, is now working in an office in the Mandaue City Hall.

Daven (not his real name) started working as an office aide at the Youth Development Office of the City Hall on Wednesday, June 7.

Adapting, challenges

“Medyo nanibago ko, trying to adapt sa environment sa (work) while sad nga nag-adapt ko na wala na akoang mga manghud as for now,” said Daven.

(I am still getting used to it, trying to adapt to the (work) environment while I’m also sad that I am adapting without my siblings for now.)

“For now, exciting siya pero padung na nga challenging pero naa man sad koy new friends (sa work) nga nakaunderstand sa situation,” he said.

(For now, it is exciting but it is heading to being a challenging one but I have new friends (work) who can understand to the situation.)

He will turn 18 this October.

It can be recalled that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) allowed the city government to hire Daven as he would reach legal age in a few months.

Thankful

Daven is very thankful to the city government and the people who have been helping him.

With him having work, he is now close to getting his siblings back.

His one-year-old baby brother and five-year-old sister were sent to the Hope of Mandaue Enhanced (HOME) Children’s Center in Barangay Basak in the city.

He promised to take them back when he found a stable job.

For now, Daven said he was regularly visiting them at the center.

Daven went viral last May after he asked the officials of Barangay Tabok to help them.

Him and his siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother since March this year while their father was imprisoned since 2021 because of illegal drugs.

