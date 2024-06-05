PRO-7 identifies contacts of drug pusher caught with P40.8M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Central Visayas have identified the contacts of the big-time drug pusher who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Cebu City on Monday, June 3.

The habal-habal driver, who moonlights as a drug peddler, was caught with 7 kilos of suspected shabu worth over P40,800,000 during the operation.

The suspect was identified as Joey Brandon Iñigo alias “Jojo,” 36, a native of Purok 1, Brgy. Calabnugan, Sibulan town in Negros Oriental.

Following Iñigo’s arrest, police were able to identify his “downlines”and uplines or “network of members”. The contacts of drug pusher will be subjected to thorough monitoring.

“We have already identified downlines and uplines and they will be subjected to subsequent police operations,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson.

In addition, law enforcers are also investigating the possibility that another drug personality will be taking over the arrested suspect’s illegal operations.

“Although we are anticipating, based on previous mga experiences, nga naa gyuy mopuli. Madakpan nimo ni sila, naay mopuli. And we assure you that we have substantial information kung kinsa ang posible nga mopuli ani nga tawo. Unya asa ang mga hagbunganan,” stated Pelare.

“This is what we do under the highly analytical and intelligence-driven anti-drug campaign being launched by Police Regional Office 7 headed by Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin,” he added.

According to Pelare, the regional director has given specific instructions for the conduct of comprehensive background investigation and custodical debriefing after the arrest of high-profile suspects.

He also disclosed that the drug suspect yypically disposes of 7 kilos of illegal drugs per week to his customers in the tri-cities of Cebu as well as neighboring municipalities.

The apprehension of Iñigo is “a very big blow”to the illegal drug industry in the region, according to Pelare.

He further emphasized that this accomplishment has made their efforts to stop the proliferation of drugs in Central Visayas through the anti-drug campaigns more successful.

“Ultimately, gusto namong ipahibalo, nga ang atoang anti-drug campaign has been very very effective with the clearing of 62 percent of all barangays in Central Visayas,” stated Pelare.

