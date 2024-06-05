Cebu’s USC among Philippines’ top-performing universities in 2025 QS world rankings 

Cebu’s University of San Carlos (USC) made it to the list of the top-performing universities from the Philippines in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

This was revealed in the results posted on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

QS is an international higher education network analyst based in London, United Kingdom.

There were five universities from the Philippines on the list of more than 1,500 universities worldwide.

The University of the Philippines (UP) was the country’s top university on the list, ranked 336th. UP ranked 404th in the 2024 edition.

USC, which is among the top universities in Cebu City, according to latest ranking of EduRank, was ranked 1401+ and is the only university in Cebu that is on the list.

READ MORE:

USC, USJ-R still top universities in Cebu, says EduRank

UP was followed by the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) at 516th, while the De La Salle University (DLSU) placed at the 641-650 bracket.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) was included in the rankings at the 851-900 bracket.

In Asia, the National University of Singapore was the top-performing university, followed by Peking University, and Nanyang Technological University.

Below are the top ten universities worldwide:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Imperial College London

University of Oxford

Harvard University

University of Cambridge

Stanford University

ETH Zurich

National University of Singapore

University College London

California Institute of Technology

According to QS, some of the metrics that it uses into its rankings are the sustainability, employment outcomes, and the international research network of the university. With a report from Inquirer.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP