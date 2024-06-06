Mycollex Westhomes: Your modern and comfortable living space in Toledo City

Mycollex Properties Inc. proudly launched its newest housing development, Mycollex Westhomes, in Poog, Toledo City, last June 1, 2024. This 2.9-hectare development, featuring 225 houses, represents a significant step forward in the city’s residential offerings, catering to the growing demand for quality living spaces in Toledo City.

Our goal at Mycollex is to create innovative and sustainable developments. As a new generation, we are trying out newer house designs that are comfortable to stay in. That’s what we are trying to work out as our goal at Mycollex. We also want to be known for our simple yet modern aesthetics, which attract our target market of OFWs and professionals. Margaret Nina Tan

CEO of Mycollex Properties Inc.

Strategic location for convenient living

Mycollex Westhomes is strategically situated to provide easy access to essential establishments. This makes the development ideal for families and individuals seeking a balanced and convenient lifestyle. Residents will enjoy proximity to schools, shopping malls, churches, and hospitals, ensuring that daily necessities and recreational activities are always within reach.

A community with comprehensive amenities

The development boasts a wide range of amenities to enhance residents’ quality of life. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the well-equipped basketball court, while the clubhouse offers a perfect space for community gatherings and events. The thoughtfully designed open spaces and landscaped areas provide a serene environment for relaxation and outdoor activities.

Unveiling of model units



As part of the grand launch, Mycollex Westhomes unveiled two model units, Alexa and Mycah, each tailored to meet diverse living preferences.

Mycah is a charming 2-storey townhouse with a lot area ranging from 50 to 95 square meters and a floor area of 64 square meters. It features two bedrooms, a combined living and dining area, a car park, one bathroom, and the added luxury of a porch and lanai. This design caters to smaller families or individuals seeking a cozy yet functional living space.

On the other hand, Alexa is a spacious 2-storey detached house with a lot area between 100 and 160 square meters and a floor area of 80 square meters. It includes three bedrooms, a living and dining area, a car park, two bathrooms, and a porch and lanai. This model is perfect for larger families who desire more space and privacy.

Meeting the growing demand

The development of Mycollex Westhomes is motivated by the increasing demand for modern and comfortable living spaces in Toledo City. The need for well-planned residential areas becomes more crucial as the city grows. Mycollex Properties Inc. has responded to this need with a development that provides quality homes and fosters a sense of community and well-being.

A promising future for Toledo City

The grand launch of Mycollex Westhomes marks a significant milestone for both Mycollex Properties Inc. and Toledo City. This new development is set to become a sought-after address, offering residents a perfect blend of modern amenities, strategic location, and comfortable living spaces. As the community begins to thrive, Mycollex Westhomes will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of Toledo City.

Mycollex Westhomes plans to set up the showroom with model units for Mycah and Alexa approximately two months after the grand launch to give potential residents a glimpse of their future homes. Tan also said they will start the project’s land development phase right after the event.

Mycollex Properties Inc. aims to spread its development on a national scale. Not only do they develop housing projects, but they also build condominiums and other types of residential establishments across the country. Call 0927 321 6965 for more details about Mycollex WestHomes.

