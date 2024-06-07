Unidentified dead man found floating in Tuburan river

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The decomposing body of a man, whose head was covered with a garbage bag, was found floating in a river in Sitio Kaduldulan, Brgy. Mangga, Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu on Thursday, June 6.

Police, in a report, said that they received a report from an official of the barangay about a floating body at around 5:30 p.m.

Responding officers recovered the floating body, whose feet were wrapped with a garbage bag and packaging tape and his head also covered with a garbage bag and a cotton blanket.

The unidentified victim was wearing a black sweatshirt and had multiple tattoos on his body.

The dead man is estimated to be over 30 years old, of medium build, 5’4” in height, and has a fair complexion.

Emergency personnel brought the man to the Tuburan District Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

The cadaver, which was already in a state of decomposition, was transferred to a funeral parlor in the town.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, chief of the Tuburan Municipal Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that there were no open wounds on the victim’s body upon initial assessment. However, he said bruises can be seen on the dead man’s body.

Hife added that in order to determine the victim’s cause of death, the body will be subjected to an autopsy.

Furthermore, they will be conducting a DNA examination to identify the victim who remains unidentified as of this posting.

According to Hife, they have not received any missing person reports at the police station that could perhaps help identify the dead man.

Hife further narrated that there is a possibility that the body was dumped in a different river and was swept away to the barangay because of the heavy rainfall on Thursday.

He added that they are conducting a deeper investigation to determine what happened to the dead man in Tuburan who he said, could have been dead for several days already.

The police chief also pleaded for individuals, who may have any information on the identity of the dead man to come forward and share what they know to the authorities.

