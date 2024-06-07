Mandaue City clears river and creek outfalls

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Aside from drainages and manholes, Mandaue City is also actively clearing the outfalls of rivers and creeks.

Personnel from the City Engineering Office (CEO) declogged and desilted the outfall of Tipolo Creek on Plaridel St. in Barangay Centro on Thursday, June 6.

CEO Maintenance Division Head, Engr. Louie Rey Biton, said that they have also declogged the outfall located in Barangay Tipolo in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth Engineering Office.

An outfall is the discharge point of a waste stream into a body of water; alternatively, it may be the outlet of a river, drain, or sewer where it discharges into the sea, a lake, or an ocean.

Biton emphasized that it is important to clear the outfalls to address the flooding problem.

“Critical kaayo ang outfall kay mao man siya ang endpoint sa drainage ba. Kung dili nimo i-maintain og apil ang outfall, clogged up ra gihapon, dili gihapon ka lusot ang tubig baha,” said Biton.

Mandaue has two major rivers and creeks, namely Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek, with their upstreams located in Cebu City.

In addition, Mandaue has several creeks such as Tipolo and Jagobiao, among others.

Mandaue’s Task Force APAS is actively clearing waterways in preparation for La Niña. On May 29, PAG-ASA declared the start of the rainy season.

The task force has been clearing manholes along barangay roads.

They have also declogged and desilted those located along national roads such as A.S. Fortuna St. and A.C. Cortes Avenue in coordination with DPWH.

Biton mentioned that since January this year, around 3,000 linear meters of drainage lines have been cleared.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue, DPWH clear manholes in city to prepare for rainy season

Central Luzon braces for La Niña even as dry spell still rages

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP