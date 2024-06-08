El Niño phenomenon has ended says Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines— The El Niño phenomenon has ended, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Friday.
The Pagasa El Niño Southern Oscillation Alert and Warning System (ENSO) was also lowered to inactive (ENSO-neutral), while the La Niña watch remains in effect.
The El Niño phenomenon, according to Pagasa, is a “large-scale oceanographic/meteorological phenomenon that develops in the Pacific Ocean and is associated with extreme climatic variability” such as devastating rains, winds, and drought.
READ:
‘Water, water nowhere’: Cebu City farmers reel from ‘worst El Niño’ yet
Cebu Province declares state of calamity due to El Niño
La Niña to whip up more cyclones by end of 2024 – Pagasa expert
“DOST [Department of Science and Technology]-Pagasa announces the end of El Niño, as the conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral levels. Moreover, a transition from ENSO-neutral to La Niña remains likely (about 69% chance) by July-August-September 2024 season,” Pagasa said in a statement.
It added that despite the ENSO-neutral condition and prevailing “habagat”, or southwest monsoon, the impacts of El Niño, such as “warmer-than-usual surface temperature and below-normal rainfall,” may still prevail in some parts of the country.
“DOST-Pagasa will continue to closely monitor any significant developments in this climate phenomenon,” Pagasa said.
It also encouraged the public and all concerned government agencies to monitor and take precautionary measures against impending climate impacts.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.