PFF Boys U19 Final Round kicks off tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s grandest youth-based football tournament, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships-Final Round, will unfold tomorrow, June 8, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex here.

Four of the country’s best squads, representing four football associations, will vie for supremacy and the honor of being hailed as the best U19 team in the Philippines.

The host team, Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA)-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, will have their hands full as they face the formidable 12-time UAAP boys football champions, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws, representing the National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA), in their first match at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

“Our preparation was very short. We only prepared for five days because most of our players had to attend graduations. Also, two of our first eleven players will serve suspensions after accumulating two yellow cards in the elimination round last month,” said CVFA-DBTC’s assistant coach Rocky Garciano during Friday’s press conference.

To recall, CVFA placed fourth in last year’s final round, which also took place in Cebu.

Joining Garciano at the press conference were fellow assistant coach Archival Comendador, Panay FA’s head coach Ian Araneta, Negros Oriental FA’s coach Ian Combate, and NCRFA-FEU Baby Tamaraws’ coach Christian Bacara.

Garciano revealed that Joaquin Antonio Nacion and Merick Baloria, who are part of CVFA’s first eleven, will serve a one-match suspension, putting their backs against the wall in their match against NCRFA-FEU.

However, Garciano and Comendador vowed to protect their home turf against the heavily favored FEU Baby Tamaraws.

“We will try our best to win the trophy. Our main advantage is that our players have the chemistry and teamwork, having played together since elementary school,” said Comendador.

TO PROVE A POINT

For his part, Bacara revealed that FEU has another mission besides winning the PFF title. They want to prove to fellow UAAP teams that they can win the title without selecting non-FEU players, strictly following PFF’s guidelines for this year’s national championships.

“May pressure talaga sa side namin considering dapat kasi ang players ng NCR is selection, pero nag decide kami na gumamit ng solid na line-up. May mga teams kasi na nagsasabi na nag pa tryout daw ang NCRFA sa UST at La Salle pero wala namang nadala kahit isa. So, may dapat kaming i prove na ipapanalo namin yung title para yung ibang teams sa NCR walang masabi. May pressure din kasi dito sa homecourt ng kalaban namin gagawin ang games,” Bacara explained.

“Tapos, focus lang kami sa gagawin namin, kailangan na ma prove na makuha namin yung PFF title ngayon, kasi maraming nagsasabi na solid yung team dinala sa amin.”

Like the other teams, Panay FA and Negros Oriental FA revealed they only had a short preparation leading up to tomorrow’s final round.

Panay FA and Negros Oriental FA will provide the first match at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

“Very short lang yung preparation namin busy ngayon sa Barotac, yung ibang players naglalaro sa kanya-kanyang club, meron pang fiesta sa Barotac, graduation, at maraming school activities. Pero what’s sure is ibibigay namin magandang laban, magigiging magandang laban to,” said former Azkals player Ian Araneta.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental FA, the 2022 national champion, said they are ready to compete tomorrow.

“Before it was announced na dito mangyayari sa Cebu ang final round, we already expect it kasi three teams are from the Visayas. So, ready kami maglaro sa turf always. Ready naman yung mga boys namin basta sa amin lang, manalo o matalo bibigay parin namin magandang laro for football,” said Combate.

