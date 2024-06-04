HRRACI Sportsfest 2024: Savoy, Shangri-La, Bai, Quest put up big wins in tip-off

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lopsided games highlighted the start of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024’s basketball tournament on Monday, June 3, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Among all the games played, Savoy Hotel staged the most dominant win after routing Yello Hotel by a staggering 67 points, 93-26.

Nenipher Fernandez led Savoy Hotel with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists. His teammate Mart Vincent Giducos put up a double-double game of 15 points, and 14 rebounds, along with two steals, and one assist.

Victor Manlunas Jr. also had a field day on the floor after tallying 14 points, nine boards, and two steals.

Joining them on the winning side was Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa and Quest Hotel.

Shangri-La Mactan clobbered Be Resort Mactan, 98-55. Roel Villaganas of Shangri-La finished in double figures with 13 points, seven rebounds, and one steal.

Vince Ron Cruz and Nicolas Magat chipped in 12 points apiece, while Jonathan Bacalso and Kenneth Glenn Niones both tallied 11 markers.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Cada fired 17 points with eight rebounds, while Charles Pepito had 15 points, 10 boards, five assists, and two steals as Quest Hotel trounced Cebu Grand Hotel, 86-36.

In the other game, Bai Hotel also started their campaign impressively by pounding Tambuli Seaside Resort, 56-42.

Babmarley Mah paced Bai Hotel with nine points, and two assists, while Jayson Cando added six markers with seven boards, four dimes, and two steals.

