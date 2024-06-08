cdn mobile

Advocacy group proposes P400 subsidy for pregnant women

By: Jane Baustista - Philippine Daily Inquirer | June 08,2024 - 02:41 PM

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

With one in three Filipino kids found to be stunted, or too short for their age, an advocacy group on Friday called for an additional P400 monthly health incentive for pregnant women to support the growth of children from 0 to 2 years old.

Lyonel Tanganco, co-convener of the Malusog at Matalinong Bata Coalition, said the proposed subsidy was equivalent to P13 a day, which would be enough to buy an egg for the pregnant woman or her child.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development currently gives poor households a monthly health grant of P750, rice allowance of P600, and education grants ranging from P300 to P700.

