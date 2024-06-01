Action-packed HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 unfolds this June-July

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 will give members of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) a chance to flex their athletic side.

The sports meet will be held throughout June and July.

The biennial HRRACI Sportsfest is one of the most anticipated events of the organization. It primarily promotes camaraderie and strong relationship among employees of various hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Cebu’s bustling hospitality industry through sports.

Over 33 properties will vie for supremacy in eight sporting disciplines.

READ:

Not many have known, but HRRACI members take pride in their highly-competitive sports teams in this biennial sportsfest.

On Monday June 3, its centerpiece sport – basketball – will unfold at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

No less than University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ long-time coach Calib Gawangon will oversee the basketball tournament as its commissioner.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s volleyball will follow suit on June 24-27 at the Sunken Court of St. Theresa’s College (STC).

On July 1, the bowling tournament will take place at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center, while the badminton tournament will be happening on July 17-18 at Metro Sports Center along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug.

On the other hand, the table tennis, dodgeball, tug-of-war, and track and field will be held on the culminating day on July 21 at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF.

The organizers promised everyone to be treated to an action-packed and enjoyable HRRACI Sportsfest 2024.

The culmination day won’t just feature various sports events, but also the highly-anticipated Mr. and Ms. HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 pageant and the crowning of the Queen of HRRACI Sportsfest 2024.

On top of that, the championship games in basketball and volleyball will be happening on the same day.

HRRACI is spearheaded by its president Alfred Reyes, the vice president for operations and general manager of Bai Hotel Cebu, and executive vice president Carlo Anton Suarez, the general manager of Cebu Grand Hotel who is also the chairman of the HRRACI Sportsfest 2024.

HRRACI is a non-profit, non-government organization known throughout the years for being an instrument in fostering partnerships among its member properties including hotels, resorts, restaurants, inns, apartelles, pension houses, restaurants, bars, cafes, bistros, and other similar establishments.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP