Lions beat Panthers in BBC Season 15 opening night

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lions eked out a hard-fought 74-70 win against the defending champions—Panthers as the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 kicked off on Saturday evening, June 1, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

Matt Ravina poured a game-high of 29 points with five assists, three steals, and two rebounds to lead the Lions in their back-and-forth battle against the Panthers.

The game saw 17 lead changes and five deadlocks that ultimately ended with the Lions winning the game. Also having a good outing was John Rodrigo who was a rebound shy of tallying a double-double game for the winning squad. He scored 14 points with nine rebounds.

READ: Badboyz Basketball Club Season 14 kicks off with three exciting matches

Meanwhile, Stanley Hapin spoiled his double-double game for the Panthers. He scored 21 points with 10 boards, two assists, and two steals.

Denzel Tee chipped in 17 points in their losing efforts.

READ: Vipers crush Dolphinz, take BadBoyz hoops 2023 title

On the other hand, the ECBL Generals edged the Wolves, 78-71.

Rodel Garcines erupted for a huge double-double game of 33 points with 12 rebounds, and four steals.

READ: Vipers earn finals slot in Badboyz Basketball Club

Alfred Caballeda added 19 points in their win.

Bit Salvador scored 20 points for the losing squad, while teammates Kirby Navarro and Kirk Oyanguren each had 11 markers.

Lastly, the Stallions tamed the GBL Eagles, 81-75, behind Angelo Del Campo’s 20-point outing paired with six boards, one assist, and one block.

Jon Davin aided Del Campo with his double-double performance of 14 points and 12 rebounds. His teammates’ Rob Llenes and Tyron Manayon scored 16 and 12 points, respectively.

GBL Eagles’ Nestor Babao also had a double-double of his own, but wasn’t enough to give his team the win. He had 16 points with 16 rebounds, while Guy Borja and Francis Paracuelles each scored 15 points in their losing efforts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP