Vipers earn finals slot in Badboyz Basketball Club

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Vipers cruised to the finals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) after clobbering the Cheetahs, 93-62, in their semifinal showdown on Saturday evening, June 24, 2023, at the Alta Vista basketball gymnasium.

Ruben Ludovice led the Vipers with his double-double game of 24 points, 21 rebounds, and four assists.

His teammate, Bryan Divinagracia, also dropped 24 points with four assists and one rebound. Belmeto Daan added 10.

Meanwhile, Rex Cagulada led the Cheetahs with 12 points, four boards and two steals, while Mikedale Caruzca and Renato Abing each had nine markers.

On the other hand, the Stallions forced a do-or-die semifinals match against the Dolphins, 70-57, also on Saturday evening.

The Dolphins had a one-game advantage over the Stallions for having a higher seed in the elimination. They will face each other in the do-or-die game on July 1.

Harvin Maurac led the Stallions into victory with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

Nino Juagpao had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal for the winning squad.

Rex Cagulada scored 12 points with four rebounds, and two steals in the Dolphins’ losing efforts.

/dcb

