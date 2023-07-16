Vipers crush Dolphinz, take BadBoyz hoops 2023 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a heartbreaking campaign last year, the Vipers finally reached the pinnacle of success after winning the Season 13 title of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) on Saturday evening.

They dethroned the defending champions, Dolphinz in a lopsided victory, 106-91, in their do-or-die championship match on Saturday evening, July 15, 2023, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

READ: Sinclair, Paragsa earn semifinals slot in Architects + Engineers basketball

Vipers lost to Pandas

It can be recalled that the Vipers were eliminated in the semifinals by the Pandas last year.

This time, they made sure to win the title with their outstanding game.

Brian Divinagracia exploded for 24 points with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals to be named the finals “Most Valuable Player.”

His teammate, and season MVP Ruben Ludovice had a double-double game of 19 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block.

READ: Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu tops San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament

Jaymar Canoy added 12 and Belmeto Daan with 10 points for the Vipers.

Dolphinz scorers

Reouven Rama scored 18 points with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the Dolphinz’ losing efforts.

Francis Paracuelles added 17, while Renato Abing had 13, and Anthony Caruzca with 11 points for the former champions.

READ: Tatay Rudy’s tops UP Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1

Stallions run over Cheetah to stay to finish 3rd

Meanwhile, the Stallions finished third in the league after beating the Cheetahs, 104-82.

Harvin Maurac erupted for 38 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, and five steals for the Stallions.

Rob Llenes and Max Steinbach had 18 and 17 points, respectively. Sem Nuneza added 12 and Juliano Yusingco tallied 10 points for the winning squad.

Kirby Navarro led the the Cheetahs’ losing efforts with 27 points, while Paul Hapin added 21, and Harold Truz with 20 points.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu’s Suico remains upbeat even if he did not make it to the Gilas Youth U16 final line-up

Kai Sotto deals with back pain, plays limited in final NBA Summer League game

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP