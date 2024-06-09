Construction worker shot dead in Ronda, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A construction worker died in a shooting incident that happened in Brgy. Poblacion in Ronda, Cebu at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The victim was identified as Jose Marlo Abilla Ellic, 29 and a resident of Brgy. Libo-o also in Ronda.

According to Police Captain Jec Seares, chief of Ronda Police Station, that Ellic died from multiple gun shoot wounds on his body.

Seares said that the victim was playing a game on his cellular phone as he was standing near the road in Brgy. Poblacion when a still unidentified gunman appeared and fired shots at him, hitting him on the different parts of his body.

When the responding policemen arrived in the area, they saw Ellic’s body on the ground, beside his motorcycle.

Ellic was brought to the Ronda Rural Health Unit (RHU) but was declared dead by Dr. John Bryan Mendoza, the RHU’s attending physician.

Seares said they continue to investigate the shooting incident.

Based on the outcome of their initial investigation, they learned that Ellic was a drug surrenderer.

He was arrested earlier for illegal drugs trade and his case remains pending at the Regional Trial Court in Barili town.

