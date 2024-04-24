Personal grudge leads to shooting of man in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 24,2024 - 11:08 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old man, who works as a painter, was rushed to the hospital after getting shot by an acquaintance who allegedly had a personal grudge against him in Sitio Upper, Barangay Carreta in Cebu City on early Wednesday morning, April 24, 2024.

The shooting incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. and was reported to the Mabolo Police Station at 6:20 a.m.

The victim was identified as Raymond Ruiz, 26, a painter and a resident of Sitio Upper, Barangay Carreta.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Roy-Roy Mojado, legal age, jobless and also a resident of the barangay.

Police, in a report, revealed that the victim was walking inside a cemetery compound, on his way home, when the shooting happened.

The suspect allegedly approached Ruiz and shot him twice in his abdomen.

After the victim collapsed on the ground, he immediately fled from the scene to an unknown direction.

Meanwhile, Ruiz was brought to the nearest hospital.

According to the report, the victim told police that he had a previous conflict with the suspect, which led to them having a personal grudge against each other.

This argument reportedly happened while they were both in a rehabilitation center for minors in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

As of this writing, Mabolo police is conducting a follow up investigation and a hot-pursuit in order to apprehend the suspect.

Mojado will be charged for frustrated murder, stated the report.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP