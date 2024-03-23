Race car driver Lord Seno tells motorists to ‘go slow’ when traversing Transcentral Highway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Transcentral Highway (TCH) connecting Cebu City and the municipality of Balamban in midwestern Cebu has been on the news lately for grim reasons.

This notable thoroughfare bears witness to several vehicular accidents, the most recently of which killed a nursing student after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that she was driving flipped over while speeding.

Besides that, vehicular accidents are virtually almost a daily occurrence on the Transcentral Highway, a long and winding upland road that stretches roughly 60 kilometers, cutting through Cebu’s mountainous area.

In 2021 alone, the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said there was a total of 1,453 recorded accidents in the city’s part of the highway from January to June.

With that in mind, CDN Digital sought some expert tips from renowned race car driver Lord Seno, who regularly drives through the Transcentral Highway.

Transcentral Highway

According to Seno, the Transcentral Highway is a dangerous road, especially for those who need to become more familiar with its sharp curves, inclines, and steep landscape.

“I’m familiar enough to know that it poses a danger to those who do not know how to handle its long curves and steep inclines. There are sections of the road that are sweeping blind inclines,” Seno told CDN Digital.

To recall, Seno topped Bridgestone’s Sporting Class Race 8 of the prestigious Toyota Vios Racing Festival 2019 Circuit Championship in Clark.

Seno said the best speed when driving through the Transcentral Highway is slower than 60 kilometers per hour.

“Some sections require drivers to go slower than 60 km, but generally, 60 km is a safe number. This gives time to brake without losing control or taking evasive action without compromising control,” Seno explained.

Seno added that since the highway is a two-lane road, its inclines and blind curves add more challenges to those who are traversing it.

Drive with caution

However, he made it clear that it’s not always the road but how the driver drives the vehicle safely.

“TCH is generally just a two-lane road. The inclines and the blind curves make it more challenging. But it’s not always the road; almost always, it’s a bad driver,” added Seno.

Lastly, Seno is urging drivers who still need to familiarizethe Transcentral Highway to always drive with caution.

He added that it is advisable to always drive slow on unfamiliar roads and learn how to drive on mountain roads as it helps a driver time their engine braking perfectly and adequately select the gear.

Learning these helpful tips from a seasoned driver like Seno would help save lives while enjoying the scenic mountain view of the Transcentral Highway.

