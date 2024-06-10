SHAABAA 27: Gmall of Cebu routs Yangtze Ice, Batch 2004 escapes Batch 2007

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Gmall of Cebu earned its first win in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 after trouncing Yangtze Ice, 70-50, on Sunday, June 9, at the SHS-AdC’s Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

It was a fitting comeback for Gmall of Cebu after losing their opening game last June 2 in Division A. Derick Mangubat erupted for 30 points with eight rebounds and one steal, leading them to grab their first win.

Paul Cabrera and Andrew Eraso chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively for Gmall of Cebu.

READ: SHAABAA 27: Batch 2014 grabs first win, Batches 2013 & 2011 now 2-0

Benedict Chua was the lone double-digit scorer for Yangtze Ice with 10 markers as his team dropped to 0-2 in the SHAABAA Division A’s team standings.

In the other Division A game, 2K Cares Org is now 2-0 after narrowly beating Magis Medical Fund, 46-41.

Ryan Lo and Hanzel Uy both finished in a double-double for 2K Cares Org. Lo had 13 points with 17 rebounds, and one steal, while Uy added 10 points, 11 boards, two assists, and three steals.

READ: SHAABAA introduces league-wide changes for Season 27

Jasper Salomeo scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Magis Medical Fund’s losing efforts.

Batch 2004 vs Batch 2007

In Division B, 04 The Win-Batch 2004 escaped with a, 65-62, win over Radius One-Batch 2007.

READ: SHAABAA 27: 9 exciting games fire off on Sunday

Franco Augusto Te and Ervin Lopena also had double-double performances in Batch 2004’s win. Te tallied 15 points with 13 boards, four dimes, one steal, and one block, while Lopena had 14 markers, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Christopher Consunji chipped in 11 points for the winning squad.

Brenon Gothong finished with 19 points, while Mark Uykingtan had 15 points in Batch 2007’s defeat.

READ: SHAABAA gives back to alma mater, opens its first strength, conditioning and rehab facility

Also winning their SHAABAA game on Sunday was Subtero-Batch 2006 against Insular Square-Batch 2005, 75-60.

Jan Galo paced Batch 2006 with 28 points, while Elddie Cabahug spoiled his 24-point outing for Batch 2005.

Batch 2010 vs. Batch 2009

Lastly, ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 beats ZeroNine-Batch 2009, 59-43, behind Gabe Branzuela’s 23 points with nine boards, while Jasper Diaz added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Borgy Dela Cruz had nine points for the losing squad.

In Division C, Nestwork Spaces-Batch 2013 is now 3-0 in the team standings after pulverizing GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023, 110-74.

Rendell Senining dazzled with 20 points, seven dimes, four boards, and four steals to lead the defending champions.

Emman Malazarte and Fletcher Galvez each had a double-double game. Malazarte tallied 17 points and 10 boards, while Galvez scored 16 points and 10 boards. Jacob Lee and Matthew Mina scored 15 and 12 points, respectively in Batch 2013’s lopsided win.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagle Philip Brandon Sainz scored 21 points for Batch 2023, while teammates Kent Jason Dumandan and Sean Uribe each had 11 points in their losing efforts.

Batch 2014 vs. Batch 2018

On the other hand, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 nipped Xchange Forex-Batch 2018, 64-48, behind Lucky Ecarma’s 24-point game.

Ecarma added nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Jair Igna and Gio Laguyo chipped in 13 and 12 points, apiece.

Also winning in Division C last Sunday was Global Star Motors-Batch 2020 against CSAS-Batch 2024, 68-51, with Mitch Almodal unloading 26 points in their victory.

Lastly, FADI-Batch 2021 clobbered Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022, 85-61, behind Rey Marcus Fuentes IV’s double-double game of 15 points, 10 boards, six steals, and four assists.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP