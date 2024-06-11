Cebu Daily Newscast: Amlan wedding fiasco: Priest under fire apologizes, says there is miscommunication

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Is miscommunication the likely culprit why a wedding ceremony held in Amlan town, Negros Oriental went awry?

The parish priest believes so.

On behalf of their parish, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol, parish priest of the Saint Andrew Parish Church in Amlan, has issued a public apology for the controversial wedding held in his church.

The Department of Justice has clarified on Monday that expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. was released but subsequently rearrested.

The Policia Nacional of Timor Leste had rearrested Teves, said DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV.

A special surprise wowed beachgoers Sunday, June 9, in the town of Badian, southwestern Cebu.

A dolphin was seen jumping out of the water and was putting on a show for beachgoers.

Dan Hurley has rejected a six-year offer reportedly worth a total of $70 million from the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and is remaining men’s basketball coach at the University of Connecticut, a statement said Monday.

The Lakers would have made the 51-year-old American, who guided the Huskies to US college crowns in 2023 and 2024, among the half dozen best-paid coaches in the NBA.

ALSO READ:

Wedding scam: 54 couples sue Mandaue-based wedding coordinator

Wedding scam coordinator vows to return victims’ money

Millennial Money: Do you need a prenup?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP