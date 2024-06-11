Cebu Daily Newscast: Amlan wedding fiasco: Priest under fire apologizes, says there is miscommunication
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Amlan wedding fiasco: Priest under fire apologizes, says there is miscommunication
Is miscommunication the likely culprit why a wedding ceremony held in Amlan town, Negros Oriental went awry?
The parish priest believes so.
On behalf of their parish, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol, parish priest of the Saint Andrew Parish Church in Amlan, has issued a public apology for the controversial wedding held in his church.
Teves released, rearrested, DOJ clarifies
The Department of Justice has clarified on Monday that expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. was released but subsequently rearrested.
The Policia Nacional of Timor Leste had rearrested Teves, said DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV.
Dolphin’s surprise ‘show’ delights beachgoers in Badian, Cebu
A special surprise wowed beachgoers Sunday, June 9, in the town of Badian, southwestern Cebu.
A dolphin was seen jumping out of the water and was putting on a show for beachgoers.
NBA: Top college coach, Hurley, turns down Lakers $70M offer
Dan Hurley has rejected a six-year offer reportedly worth a total of $70 million from the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and is remaining men’s basketball coach at the University of Connecticut, a statement said Monday.
The Lakers would have made the 51-year-old American, who guided the Huskies to US college crowns in 2023 and 2024, among the half dozen best-paid coaches in the NBA.
ALSO READ:
Wedding scam: 54 couples sue Mandaue-based wedding coordinator
Wedding scam coordinator vows to return victims’ money
Millennial Money: Do you need a prenup?
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.