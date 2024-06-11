Mandaue City SK officials to get P2K monthly allowance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in Mandaue City are now receiving a P2,000 monthly allowance from the city government.

SK Federation President and City Councilor Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as said that the allowance was provided to help the members, especially since most of them are students.

“Kay this will help no kay usually our Sk members are still students, they are also serving the public, so this will really help them maka go through with their education, mga palit-palit, ilang gastuan,” said Jumao-as.

Aside from SK councilors, SK treasurers and secretaries are also eligible for the grant.

The allowance is on top of the members’ monthly honorarium.

Jumao-as said that the officials receive only P4,000 to P8,000 in monthly honorarium, depending on the income of the barangay.

She said that the allowance has been given since last year through City Ordinance No. 15-2019-1442, “Providing Monthly Allowance amounting to P2,000 to all Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Councilors, SK Secretaries, SK Treasurers in the City of Mandaue and Providing Funds Therefore.”

The ordinance is in accordance with Republic Act 10742, also known as the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015, which mandates the allowance be provided to officials to facilitate the effective fulfillment of their duties.

However, on Monday, June 10, the SK Federation President and chairperson of the committee on youth and sports development, Fleuritz Jumao-as, proposed amending a few sections of the ordinance regarding the allowance distribution system.

She suggested shifting from the current monthly disbursement of P2,000 to a quarterly allowance of P6,000.

This transition is said to be essential to ensure better alignment with the quarterly meetings of the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan (PPSK-Mandaue).

It is also anticipated that the measure will significantly enhance the financial support SK officials receive, enabling them to fulfill their duties more effectively.

“Furthermore, this adjustment is in line with the principles of fiscal prudence and transparency in resource management,” part of the draft ordinance reads.

The proposed ordinance was passed by the city council on the first reading during their regular session on Monday, June 10.

