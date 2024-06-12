Lapu-Lapu’s Bb. Pilipinas bet flaunts ‘Kadaugan’-inspired national costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Binibining 26 of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas was radiating in the vibrant hues of red and yellow.

Phoebe Godinez of Lapu-Lapu City gave pageant fans a treat when she showcased the rich culture and heritage of the Historic City of Lapu-Lapu through her national costume.

Binibining Pilipinas in their social media accounts shared the story behind Godinez’s national costume.

Her costume, designed by Rhamz Diacoma, has been named “Kadaugan,” which translates to victory.

“Inspired by the historic battle of Mactan, home of our country’s first hero, datu Lapu-Lapu, Kadaugan’s KALASAG shield on the sleeves and the KAMPILAN sword headpiece speak of the bravery and unity of the historic chieftain and his warriors while its red and yellow colors with the Magellan’s Cross on the armor represent the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines during the Spanish colonial period which marked a pivotal moment in the history of the Philippines,” Binibining Pilipinas shared on its Facebook account.

The lone candidate of Cebu for this year’s pageant told CDN Digital in an earlier interview that she will be phenomenal as she tries her best to bring home the crown.

Like her headpiece, the golden sun symbolizes the essential Filipino qualities of resilience, bravery, and determination to overcome challenges. Godinez is here not only to showcase her talent on stage but also to represent the island of Cebu.

Laban, Phoebe!

