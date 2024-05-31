Get to know Phoebe Tutor Godinez, Cebu’s lone bet for Bb. Pilipinas 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Phenomenal.

This is how Phoebe Tutor Godinez, Cebu’s lone bet for the Binibining Pilipinas 2024, describes her journey to the crown so far.

“Phenomenal – It’s a word I anchor my actions on especially as a beauty queen and Filipina. I want my fans to know that I always give my 101% and live as a beauty queen both on and off the stage.”

Phoebe Tutor Godinez, a 25-year-old executive assistant, will be representing Lapu-Lapu City in the Bb. Pilipinas 2024 that will be held on July 7 at the Smart Araneta Center.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Godinez said that her decision to join the pageant took years to make.

Growing up as an advocate for humanitarian efforts she finds joining the pageant as an avenue for her to widen her influence in various humanitarian efforts.

“I am the past president of Rotaract Club of Metro Mandaue 2006 and have led my club to participate on projects such as mangrove planting, blood donation drives, and disaster relief efforts in 2023. I was not able to continue after I moved to Manila to work as an executive assistant. After I settled and set a budget for Binibining Pilipinas, I decided to finally join this year,” she said.

Preparations

One of the many preparations Godinez is doing for the pageant aside from her physique is her mental focus.

“Through meditation and discussion with my team, we ironed out plans such as my evening gown and national costume designers and trainers for QnA and pasarela. To further expand my connections, I joined Aces and Queens and they have had monumental influence with my continuous success in the pageant,” she said.

Along with her pageant management, Godinez gives her mother, Gladys, a special shoutout for being with her from the very beginning of her journey.

Are you all ready for this phenomenal beauty queen from Lapu-Lapu City?