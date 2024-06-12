LTO-7 apprehensions reaches 12,000 from Jan-May 2024



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has recorded a higher number of apprehensions in the first five months of 2024.

According to LTO-7 in a statement, they apprehended a total of 12,243 motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The agency said the LTO-7 apprehensions is 37.21 percent higher than the previous year for the same period which was 8,914 apprehensions in motor vehicles and motorcycles for the whole region.

According to the LTO, the top five violations in apprehensions of Central Visayas include: failure to wear the prescribed seatbelt device, operating with missing or defective parts, reckless driving, disregarding traffic signs, and failure to wear the prescribed seatbelt device for front seat passenger.

Moreover, the LTO-7 has recorded a total of 36 colorum violations in the region as of May 31 this year. This is double of the total LTO-7 apprehensions in the same period last year.

“This is double the apprehended colorum vehicles in the same period of 2023 with only 15 vehicles impounded,” the LTO-7 said.

The LTO-7 said that the data was reported by LTO-7 Director Glen Galario to the LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza III along with other LTO regional directors during their 2nd Quarter LTO Regional Director’s Conference in Quezon City last June 5.

The three-day conference was also attended by the Assistant Regional Directors representing 17 regions with their Administrative Chiefs, Financial & Management Division Chiefs, and Operations Division Chiefs, the LTO said.

“RD (regional director) Galario, with the directives from the Central Office, has intensified the efforts of roadside inspections in the region to make sure that the roads in Central Visayas are roadworthy and also to minimize accidents in the major roads, especially the accident-prone areas,” the regional office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, no LTO-7 apprehensions have been made yet on unconsolidated jeepneys, even after the consolidation extension ended on May 15.

