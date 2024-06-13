CCSC rehabilitation nears completion, says Pages

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The rehabilitation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is now nearing completion in preparation for its hosting of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa this July.

John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, provided an update on the progress of the CCSC rehabilitation on Thursday, June 13.

Previously assessed at 90 percent completion, Pages noted that although no exact percentage was given, crucial strides have been made, and the CCSC is moving closer to being finished.

“We think the sports facilities are generally ready based on yesterday afternoon’s evaluation, although there are still areas that need improvement,” Pages said.

He mentioned the specific venues included in the multi-sports event, such as the Mandaue City Sports Complex for arnis, Sacred Heart School for football, futsal, and sepak takraw, and the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City for basketball.

Moreover, Pages expressed satisfaction with the progress of the track oval rehabilitation. He noted that while a few tasks remain, such as the lining, which requires about a week for curing, they are optimistic about meeting the June 28 deadline.

He, however, mentioned that weather remains a crucial factor in completing the project.

“We are quite happy with what we are seeing. There are a few things left to be done, including the lining, which needs about one week to cure. June 28 is our deadline, but weather is an important factor,” Pages added.

Despite the reduction in the number of portable toilets and showers due to budget cuts, Pages assured that existing restrooms in classrooms, along with additional portable toilets, would adequately accommodate the delegates.

He also mentioned that each school designated as billeting quarters is equipped with kitchens, allowing regions to prepare their own food and ensuring that athletes have access to familiar and quality meals.

Furthermore, Pages said that he appreciated the weekly meetings with contractors to hold them accountable and ensure promises are met through actual ocular inspections of the CCSC rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Cesar Bringas, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations, acknowledged the impact of the rain but reported no significant hindrances.

She mentioned that preparations are on track despite the temporary change in leadership, and each participating region that has visited its respective billeting quarters has reported no major issues.

Dr. Bringas further said that the focus of the CCSC rehabilitation remains on refining the track and completing the curing process to ensure everything is ready for the upcoming event.

