Dengue cases in Mandaue: 231 cases, 1 death logged 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Health Office has recorded 231 dengues cases and 1 death due to the disease from January to June 1 this year.

City Health Officer, Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, said that the death was recorded from Barangay Basak.

Catulong said that the dengue cases in Mandaue were about the same number as last year’s first five months.

Preventive measures

She encouraged residents to always clean their homes and surroundings especially those considered as potential breeding sites such as flower vases, water containers, and other things and areas with stagnant water.

Catulong said that they were conducting information education campaign about dengue awareness with the households.

They are also conducting misting drive against dengue-carrying mosquitoes in the barangays.

Dengue Brigade

Moreover, Catulong said that they were also reactivating the dengue brigades in the 27 barangays.

The dengue brigade is comprised of the barangay captain, health center staff, the barangay health workers, barangay councilor, who chairs the committee on health, and purok leaders.

The brigade is tasked to focus on implementing prevention measures in the barangays inluding monitoring and reporting on the possible dengue cases.

CHO Head Catulong is encouraging residents to go to their barangay health centers if they feel like they have dengue.

Mild dengue symptoms include reoccuring high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, feeling nauseous, and vomiting.

