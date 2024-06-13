Acer U: Charged to Lead back-to-school promo offers up to Php 10,000 discount and Php 14,000 Under Armour voucher

Back-to-school season can bring its own set of new challenges for students and parents. Between taking tests, fitting in, buying school supplies and uniforms, and choosing the right gadgets to use, it can be a pretty stressful time.

Acer is ready with its “Acer U: Charged to Lead” Back-to-School promo to help make things easier and better for students and parents who are gearing up for the school year ahead. Acer’s laptops are suited for various uses, from intensive study sessions to remote work setups. Their long battery life makes them ideal for learning and work.



The Acer U: Charged to Lead campaign also supports the goal of students and their parents of obtaining an education that is not only about absorbing information but also about transforming knowledge into actionable insight and leadership in action. In an educational environment such as this, Acer believes that students will be prepared for real-world competition.

Acer’s Back-to-School promo features partnerships with athletic lifestyle brand Under Armour and Acer Ambassadors SB19 and G22. From June 14, 2024, to August 18, 2024, you can save up to Php 10,000 and get an Under Armour voucher worth up to Php 14,000 for every purchase of a participating Acer product. The purchased product must be registered for warranty at warranty.acer.com.ph to claim the voucher.



“Acer laptops are partners in learning that feature cutting-edge technology. They adapt to your learning style and pace for a personalized educational experience. We are happy to help make learning more interactive and collaborative for students,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines Managing Director.



“For the Acer U: Charged to Lead Back-to-School promotion, Acer Philippines is very proud to have our brand ambassadors SB19 and G22 on board. We are also honored to partner with Under Armour, whose ‘Charged’ running shoes embody the spirit of this campaign as they represent the resilience and vigor necessary for the academic race,” said Princess Laosantos, Acer Philippines Senior Marketing Manager.

For more information about Acer U: Charged to Lead Back-to-School promo and announcements for exciting activities from SB19 and G22, follow Acer Philippines on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram or visit www.acer.com.

