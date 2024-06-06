SHAABAA 27: Batch 2014 grabs first win, Batches 2013 & 2011 now 2-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters/CouldKart-Batch 2014 bounced back strongly from their opening day loss by eking out a hard-fought 64-60 victory against newcomers GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 in Division C of the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27.

The game took place on Wednesday, June 5, at the Magis Eagles Arena in SHS-AdC, Mandaue City.

To recall, Batch 2014 bowed down to the Division C defending champions, the Nest Workspaces Batch 2013, last Sunday in the league’s opening.

This time, they found themselves on the winning side after surviving five lead changes and five deadlocks against the equally determined Batch 2023.

Lucky Ecarma powered Batch 2014 with a double-double game of 24 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jair Edrei Igna added 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

William Holan Baxter scored 20 points, while Kent Jason Dumandan added 15 markers in their losing efforts. Meanwhile, Batch 2013 logged back-to-back wins after trouncing Xchange Forex-Batch 2018, 68-54.

Fletcher Galvez finished with a huge double-double outing of 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Rendell Senining and Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw each scored 13 points.

Eroll Pastor spoiled his 25-point game in Batch 2018’s second straight loss in Division C. In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011 edged ZLERJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010, 74-62.

Bradley Bacaltos fired 20 points, dished eight assists, and had two steals as Batch 2011 logged its second straight win.

Bernard Chioson had a double-double game of 10 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, while Kiefer Lim and Franz Pacheco combined for 25 points in their victory.

Joseph Zozobrado unloaded 29 points with six boards, while Jasper Diaz added 11 points and 12 rebounds in Batch 2010’s losing efforts. Lastly, Radius One-Batch 2007 beat ZeroNine-Batch 2009, 74-56, in the other Division B game.

Karl De Pio finished with a double-double performance of 20 points and 18 rebounds for Batch 2007. Allan James Canama and Jaffeth Quinanola scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to put Batch 2009 on the winning side.

RELATED STORIES

SHAABAA 27: 8 teams to engage in hardcourt battle

SHAABAA Season 27: Defending champ Batch 2013 starts hot

Paris Olympics: What to know and who to watch in men’s basketball

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP