Gealon eyes to revive Cebu City’s skatepark project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon is eyeing the revival of Cebu City’s fumbled skatepark project after successfully hosting the “Skate for Independence” event at the Talisay City skatepark on June 8.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Gealon, who has been organizing sports events across various disciplines, said that there is a need for the city to construct a world-class skatepark like the one in Talisay City.

To recall, Cebu City, particularly its past administrations, has been planning to construct its own skatepark to cater to the growing skateboarding community in Cebu and to discover more talented skaters such as Margielyn Didal.

However, none of these projects materialized, and currently, this project has been shelved ever since.

“I am closely coordinating with the skateboarding community as my office is serious about promoting the sport at the grassroots level,” Gealon said.

“Expect that there will be more skateboard events to come so that young raw talents will be expertly honed into a skill that can compete with the rest of the world. Our mission is to replicate another Margielyn Didal – a world champion from Barangay Lahug.”

Over 300 skateboarders from around Cebu took part in the “Skate for Independence,” prompting Gealon to revive the skatepark project.

“With this daunting mission on the horizon, there is a need for the city to construct a world-class skatepark. If they can do it in Talisay City and elsewhere, why not here?” said Gealon.

In contrast, Talisay City recently opened a skatepark to provide Cebuano skaters a proper place to hone their skills.

RELATED STORIES

1st Rey Gealon Skate for Independence unfolds this Saturday

Local ice skaters shine in Skate Philippines Summer Championships 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP