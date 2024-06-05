1st Rey Gealon Skate for Independence unfolds this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 160 skateboarders are expected to swarm the Talisay City Skatepark for the upcoming “1st Councilor Rey Gealon Skate For Independence” skateboard competition this Saturday, June 8.

According to Gealon, they’ve already enlisted 160 skateboarders as of this writing, from seasoned to newbie, who will showcase their skills in this one-day major skateboarding competition.

Gealon, a well-known sports advocate and Cebu City councilor, is organizing this competition to provide an avenue for promising skateboarders to get discovered.

“I encourage skateboarders from all around Cebu to continue honing their skills and talent despite the lack of skatepark. The distance from Cebu City to Talisay’s skatepark should not be a hindrance to joining this competition,” said Gealon, who has already organized numerous skateboarding competitions in the past.

“Together with genuinely concerned stakeholders, I will advocate for grassroots sports development, especially for sports that have been overlooked, including skateboarding.”

He added that one of their main goals for organizing this competition is to discover the next Margie Didal.

Cash prizes, brand-new skateboards, shirts, and other exciting prizes are up for grabs in the competition, which has free registration.

RELATED STORIES

Gealon Racing Team gears up for more serious venture in sports

Gealon Racing Team runners to vie in races outside Cebu

Local ice skaters shine in Skate Philippines Summer Championships 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP