Man nabbed for stealing neighbor’s chicken meat in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old man will be spending time in jail after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a container of marinated chicken meat from his neighbor and selling it on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The arrested person was identified as Brylle Bacalso, 21, a resident of Purok Sambag, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the victim was his neighbor, 23-year-old Journel Cardeño.

Police, in a report, revealed that the alleged robbery happened in Sitio Manol, Barangay Tisa at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim reported to personnel at the Labangon Police Station that the suspect allegedly stole a container with marinated chicken meat with an estimated value of P1,500.

After realizing that his chicken meat was missing, the victim asked the assistance of barangay tanods to catch the suspect whom he allegedly saw carrying the container.

On the same day, Bacalso was apprehended by the victim by virtue of citizen’s arrest and turned over to the Labangon Police Station.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Labangon Police Station, the suspect admitted that he stole the chicken meat because he needed the money.

Bacalso reportedly told police that he sold the meat to get money that he will use to buy something. However, he did not elaborate what he needed to buy.

Regidor also said that they initially assessed that the suspect possibly has bad vices on which he was planning to use the money on.

As of this writing, the man steals chicken meat is temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the Labangon Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

The arrested suspect will be facing a charge of theft, according to the police chief.

