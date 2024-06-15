3 unbeaten squads hope to continue winning streak on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unbeaten teams in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 eye to stretch their winning streak on Sunday, June 16, at the Magis Eagles Arena in SHS-AdC, Mandaue City.

Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013, and FADI-Batch 2021 currently have 3-0 (win-loss) records in their respective campaigns in the ongoing alumni-based basketball tournament.

A win on Sunday will cement their hold of the top spot with Batch 2011 possibly breaking the tie against fellow unbeaten team 04 The Win-Batch 2004 which also has a 3-0 card in Division B.

Batch 2011 will face the struggling Radius One-Batch 2007 (1-1) at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Division C’s defending champion Batch 2013 and Batch 2021 are currently tied with their 3-0 slates.

Batch 2013 will take on the league newcomer and the winless CSAS-Batch 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

SHAABAA Division C

On the other hand, Batch 2021 will test their mettle against SHAABAA Division C contender Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 at 1 p.m.

Batch 2014 is currently ranked No. 3 in the team standings with their 2-1 card.

The rest of Division B’s games tomorrow feature ZeroNine-Batch 2009 versus Subtero-Batch 2006 at 5:30 p.m., while Insular Square-Batch 2005 squares off with ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 at 7 p.m.

Also seeing action in the SHAABAA on Sunday are Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 taking on Global Star Motors-Batch 2020 at 4 p.m, while GAB Air Conditioning-Batch 2023 and Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022 will provide the other Division C hardcourt action at 5:30 p.m.

In Division A, Yangtze Ice locks horns with Magis Medical Fund at 1 p.m, while 2KCares.org will play against Core Pacific Group at 2:30 p.m.

