Maid falls from roof, dies as she was ‘escaping’ from employer
LUCENA CITY – A 36-year-old housemaid died on Saturday, June 15, after she accidentally fell from a roof while trying to escape from her employer here, police said.
Quezon police in a report on Sunday, June 16, said the victim, alias “Marites,” a native of Tagkawayan town in Quezon, was walking on the fiber glass roof of a lumber and hardware store in Barangay (village) Ibabang Dupay around 3:10 p.m.
Suddenly, the roof cracked and shattered, causing her to fall down the concrete floor below.
She died on the spot.
Her employer reported the incident to the local police.
Investigators found out that “the victim wanted to leave her job for still unknown reasons.”
She reportedly tried to escape from the fifth floor of her employer’s house.
The report stated that the victim’s body would still be subjected to an autopsy while the investigation continues.
