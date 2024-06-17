Direct flights between Cebu and Jeju Island pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu may soon host direct flights to one of South Korea’s most popular tourist destinations.

This after the Provincial Government inked a sisterhood agreement with Jeju Province of South Korea.

The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two provinces took place at the Capitol last Friday, June 14, led by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Jeju Province Gov. Oh Young-Hun.

Among the objectives of the MOU is to further promote both Cebu and Jeju as top tourism destinations in the Philippines and South Korea, respectively.

In turn, their local chief executives planned to mount direct flights that will connect the two island-provinces.

“We will begin our cooperation starting with tourism, including the establishment of direct flights,” Gov. Young-Hun was quoted as saying on Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media outlet.

South Korea remains the top market for foreign arrivals in the Philippines, accounting for 26.41 percent in 2023. The same goes with Cebu which is the country’s second largest port of entry for air travel.

Presently, Cebu only has direct flights to three of the largest cities of South Korea, including the capital Seoul. The others are Daegu and Busan.

South Korea also has the most number of international flights out of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, with six airlines offering direct flights – four foreign and two local carriers – to the Land of the Morning Calm.

Should plans to establish direct flights to Jeju, this will further increase passenger and air traffic between Cebu and South Korea.

The sisterhood also aims to improve bilateral relations between Cebu and Jeju in terms of economy, trade, agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.

“More than being island provinces, more than being prime tourist destinations for each of our countries, more than the beauty of each of our islands and our love for lechon and Samgyeopsal, what we really share in common is the true grit, character, and spirit of each of our constituencies,” Gov. Gwen said in her speech.

Aside from the sisterhood agreement, officials from South Korea and those from Jeju were also here last weekend to attend the Cebu-leg of the Korea Festival 2024. /clorenciana

