Tricycle driver shot for allegedly selling ‘salt’ instead of drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 26-year-old tricycle driver was injured after two individuals riding a motorcycle shot him in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The victim was identified as Brits Dela Peña, a resident of the said place.

Based on the investigation of Dalaguete Police Station, the suspects are identified as Claudio Pepito, also known as “Junjun,” from Barangay Langkas, Dalaguete, and Caloy Laurente from Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete.

Deadly war on drugs, again

Authorities reported that the victim was riding his tricycle towards Barangay Poblacion when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, suddenly appeared and shot him with an unidentified firearm.

The victim was rushed to Julio Cardinal Memorial Hospital in Boljoon town, where he is currently recovering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade.

The suspects reportedly became angry with the victim after he sold them “salt” instead of illegal drugs.

A pursuit operation is underway to apprehend the suspects. /clorenciana

